On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the Padma Awards 2026, with veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty being named for the Padma Bhushan. He expressed his gratitude for the prestigious civilian honour for his contributions to the arts.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the Padma Awards 2026, conferring the highest civilian honours to 131 individuals, including two duo cases. In a duo case, the award is counted as one. The Padma Awards recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education, and public service, for their excellence, dedication, and long-term contributions to society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mammootty Reacts to Padma Bhushan Honour

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty expressed his gratitude after being named for the Padma Bhushan in the Padma Awards 2026. While speaking to the media, he said, "Thanks," when asked about the announcement of the prestigious civilian honour.

A Storied Career

Mammootty is widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished actors, with a global fan following. He made his acting debut in a junior role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and has since built a remarkable body of work spanning multiple genres and languages.

Recent Accolades

Last year, in November, he bagged his seventh Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Upon receiving the award, Mammootty expressed his gratitude to fellow artists and the team behind 'Bramayugam'. He wrote, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea, Premalu and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards."

Upcoming Projects and National Recognition

Mammootty is also a recipient of National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. The ace star will be seen in 'Patriot', which is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film features a large cast, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara. The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

About the Padma Awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions around March / April every year. (ANI)