    Priyanka Chopra, along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, all set to host pre-Oscar event

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra will be hosting the pre-Oscar event on Wednesday along with Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani. The event will mark the celebrations of the South Asian Excellence in movies.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards that are scheduled to take place on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to host a pre-Oscar event on Wednesday. The event that Priyanka is planning to host, will include South Asian colleagues such as Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani and will be organised in Beverly Hills. Other hosts, who too would be a part of the pre-Oscars event includes the name of Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria and Maneesh K.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    =The event will be sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut. Some of the guests who are expected to be attending the pre-Oscars event include the likes of Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee); Joseph Patel (Summertime of Soul); Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom); Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia (The Lengthy Goodbye); Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fireplace); and Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir), said a report by Hollywood Reporter.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Hollywood film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ starring actor Keanu Reeves in the lead. There are reports that Priyanka may next be seen in an adaptation based on the novel ‘Secret Daughter’ by Shilpi Somaya. The film will also star Sienna Miller.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra will be stepping into this project not just as a lead actor but also as a co-producer. Other than Priyanka’s production house, the film will be co-produced by Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci, Mary Rohlich’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Sienna Miller, and Tori Cook.

    At present, Priyanka Chopra has taken a break from work and is currently focusing on her family. She and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas recently became parents to a baby born through surrogacy.

