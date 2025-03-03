Dragon to Game Changer: 8 South movies crossing Rs 100 crore at box office in 2025

Let's look at the list of films that grossed over Rs 100 crore in India in 2025.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

The movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan as the hero, has created a record by grossing ₹100 crore at the box office. Let's see what movies achieved this huge collection before Dragon.

article_image2

Game Changer

Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan as the hero, was released for Pongal this year. The film grossed ₹178 crore at the box office. Game Changer is the first ₹100 crore grossing film of the year. Despite grossing ₹178 crore, the film was a huge flop.

article_image3

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh in Telugu, was released for Pongal. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary played the heroines in this film. The film grossed ₹312 crore at the box office and became a blockbuster hit.

article_image4

Daaku Maharaj

Daaku Maharaj, directed by Ravindra and starring Balakrishna as the hero in Telugu. Bollywood actors Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol also starred in this film. The film, which was released in January and received a huge response, grossed ₹165.5 crore at the box office.

article_image5

Sky Force

Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani in Bollywood, starring Akshay Kumar as the hero. The film was released on January 24th, Republic Day, and grossed ₹167.1 crore at the box office and became a success.

article_image6

Vidaamuyarchi

While there were four ₹100 crore grossing films in January, the first film to reach that collection in February was Vidaamuyarchi, starring actor Ajith Kumar. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film was released on February 6th. The film grossed ₹138.2 crore at the box office.

article_image7

Thandel

Thandel, which was released on February 7th as a competitor to Vidaamuyarchi, also joined the ₹100 crore club. The film, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, was based on fishermen. The film grossed ₹105 crore at the box office.

article_image8

Chhaava

Chhaava is the film that tasted great success in Indian cinema this year. In this Hindi film, Vicky Kaushal has acted as the hero. The film, starring Rashmika Mandanna as his pair, was released on February 14th, Valentine's Day, and is running successfully, grossing over ₹600 crore at the box office.

article_image9

Dragon

The latest film to join the ₹100 crore club is Dragon. This film is produced by AGS and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Pradeep Ranganathan is the hero in this film, and Kayadu Lohar and Anupama are the heroines. The film has grossed over ₹102 crore at the box office and is showing mass. So far, Pradeep has acted as a hero in 2 films. It is noteworthy that both of those films grossed ₹100 crore.

