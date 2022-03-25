Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more

Here is a list of 2022 Oscar-nominated movies that you can watch on various OTT platforms like Amazon, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, AppleTV+ and more

As Oscar fever grabs cinephiles, Amazon Prime Video today announced the inclusion of new films from across the world that have been nominated for the 94th Academy Awards® to its service. Along with Being the Ricardos, which will be introduced to the site in December 2021, the streaming service will feature titles such as Dune, Spencer, and Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom. Customers who purchase an add-on membership to Prime video channel MUBI will also be able to view Drive My Car and The Worst Person In The World. With these acquisitions, Prime Video has expanded its wide catalogue of Oscar-nominated films, including features such as No Time to Die, Another Round, and Minari. That and other Oscar 2022 nominated movies that you can watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more are below:

Netflix

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion wrote and directed this psychological drama film. The film's core cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. At the 94th Academy Awards, the film got 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Campion, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for both Plemons and Smit-McPhee, and Best Supporting Actress for Dunst.

Don't Look Up: Adam McKay directs this American apocalyptic dark comedy picture, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. The plot of the film revolves on two astronomers who are attempting to warn the public.





Amazon Prime Video

Dune, one of the biggest titles in 2021, premiered on Prime Video on March 25th after receiving 10 Oscar nominations at the 94th Academy Awards® for Best Picture, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Costume Design, Visual Effects, and Makeup & Hairstyling. Spencer (Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role- Kristen Stewart) will be accessible to stream on the site beginning April 1st, while the Bhutanese title Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Nominated for Best International Feature Film) will be available on April 15th.

The Japanese title Drive My Car (Nominated for Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Writing- Adapted Screenplay), as well as the Norwegian title The Worst Person in the World (International Feature Film) and (Writing- Original Screenplay), will be available on Prime Video Channel MUBI with an add-on subscription on April 1st and May 13th, respectively.



Being The Ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin and based on the relationship between the lead actors of the hit 1951 TV show 'I Love Lucy,' received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: Actor in a Leading Role for Javier Bardem, Actress in a Leading Role for Nicole Kidman, and Actor in a Supporting Role for J.K. Simmons, and is now available on the service.





Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction picture Dune is the first of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem star in the film. Dune is accessible in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on the service.



Spencer is a historical fiction film directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight on Princess Diana's existential dilemma. Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins feature in the picture. Spencer will be accessible for streaming on April 1st in both English and Hindi.



Drive My Car, as it is known in Japan, is a powerful, emotional, and multi-award-winning film based on Haruki Murakami's short tale. When Kafuku's (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a theatrical actor and director, wife dies unexpectedly, she leaves behind a mystery. Kafuku meets Misaki (Toko Miura) two years later, a reticent young woman hired to be his chauffeur on a business trip to Hiroshima. Kafuku tackles the mystery of his wife, which has been silently haunting him, while they spend time together. Drive My Car will be accessible with English subtitles on Prime Video Channel MUBI with an add-on subscription beginning April 1st.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom is a Bhutanese film about young aspiring musician (Sherab Dorji) who lives with his grandmother in Bhutan's capital and dreams of obtaining a visa to move to Australia. The film will be released on April 15th in Dzongkha (Original) and Hindi Dubs.





The Worst Person in the World, a Norwegian title, is a nostalgic and subversive romantic drama about the search for love and purpose, directed by Joachim Trier. Set in modern Oslo, it stars Renate Reinsve as a young woman approaching her thirties who navigates various love affairs, existential doubt, and work unhappiness as she slowly begins to decide what she wants to do, who she wants to be, and eventually who she wants to become. From May 13th, The Worst Person in the World will be accessible with English subtitles on Prime Video channel MUBI as an add-on subscription.



APPLE TV+

CODA: Sian Heder directed this coming-of-age comedy-drama film. The film stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin. It received critical praise and was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the best ten films of 2021. At the 94th Academy Awards, it earned three nominations.

King Richard: Will Smith stars in this American biographical sports drama film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. The storey revolves around Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.