    On Puthandu (Tamil New Year) Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his NEXT film with Raghava Lawrence; read details

    Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled his second production endeavour, 'Benz', which stars Raghava Lawrence, on the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year).

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

    On the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his second production venture, titled Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, the film will star Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

    Announcing X, Lokesh revealed that it’s been his ‘wish’ to see Benz on the big screen. He wrote, “It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11. I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen.”

    Raghava described the project as a 'dream come true', tweeting, "“I'm extremely elated to work with @lokeshkanagaraj brother. It's been a dream come true for a long time.” Director Bakkiyaraj also wished his followers a happy Tamil New Year, calling it a 'pleasure and an honour' to work with Lokesh and Raghav. 

    Bakkiyaraj also authored the screenplay, which was based on Lokesh's narrative. The directors have yet to share details about the remaining cast and staff. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the picture. The title poster depicts a crimson, beaten-up full helmet like Deadpool's.

    While specifics regarding the narrative remain unknown, the unveiling of 'Benz' has pleasantly delighted fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj is recognised for his unique brand of action cinema, as seen by his immensely successful collaborations with actor Kamal Haasan. 

    This announcement is a pleasant surprise for Lokesh and Raghava Lawrence fans alike. With Lokesh's plot and Raghava Lawrence's unique action flair, 'Benz' promises to be a high-octane action spectacular. 

    More information about the cast, crew, and release date for 'Benz' are likely to be disclosed soon.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
