  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details

    Fresh rumours are suggestive that SS Rajamauli’s massive budget film ‘RRR’ has been delayed indefinitely because of Covid-19 fear.

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ongoing pandemic has had a huge impact on the film industries across all languages. Several movies, in terms of shoots and release dates, were delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, things had started to fall back in place for the industry towards the end of this year as many big-budget films were released in cinema halls, receiving thunderous responses from the audiences.

    But the pace was once again hit with the arrival of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Many states started imposing restrictions amidst the rise of the new variant. While the Delhi government ordered to shut down cinema halls, the Maharashtra government imposed a 50 per cent capping. This led the makers of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ to push its release date. The film was to release on December 31, but has been delayed; a new release date has not been announced yet.

    ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

    Meanwhile, with Jersey’s news, there were also rumours that SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’, was also looking at a delay. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that SS Rajamouli denied any delay in the film’s release which is slated for January 07 release.

    Now, once again, there are reports doing rounds that the film has been pushed for release. If reports are to be believed, the uncertainty regarding Covid-19 cases and the possible restrictions that may be imposed further, the makers of RRR have decided to push its release date, indefinitely. The reports further suggest that this delay would cost huge losses to the makers as RRR is one of the most expensive budget films, made so far.

    ALSO READ: After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    Furthermore, it is also being reported that the global distributors have already been informed of the decision, while the makers will soon share an official word on the same. Extensive promotional activities have been carried out by the RRR team which included them visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just promotions, but the makers had also asked a few big-budget films that were to release around the same date in the two Telugu speaking states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to delay their film’s release date. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Jersey co star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid 19 drb

    After Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India drb

    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India

    New Year 2022: Bollywood songs that you need to add to your playlist SCJ

    New Year 2022: Bollywood songs that you need to add to your playlist

    Alia Bhatt share a hot and unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, check out SCJ

    Alia Bhatt share a hot and unseen photo of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, check out

    Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from 'last workout of the year', check out SCJ

    Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from 'last workout of the year', check out

    Recent Stories

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes-ayh

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    Football Royal snub Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it

    Royal snub! Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it?

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle

    After Arjun Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Jersey co star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid 19 drb

    After Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests positive for Covid-19

    Recent Videos

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon