Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details

The ongoing pandemic has had a huge impact on the film industries across all languages. Several movies, in terms of shoots and release dates, were delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, things had started to fall back in place for the industry towards the end of this year as many big-budget films were released in cinema halls, receiving thunderous responses from the audiences.

But the pace was once again hit with the arrival of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Many states started imposing restrictions amidst the rise of the new variant. While the Delhi government ordered to shut down cinema halls, the Maharashtra government imposed a 50 per cent capping. This led the makers of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ to push its release date. The film was to release on December 31, but has been delayed; a new release date has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, with Jersey’s news, there were also rumours that SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer film ‘RRR’, was also looking at a delay. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said that SS Rajamouli denied any delay in the film’s release which is slated for January 07 release.

Now, once again, there are reports doing rounds that the film has been pushed for release. If reports are to be believed, the uncertainty regarding Covid-19 cases and the possible restrictions that may be imposed further, the makers of RRR have decided to push its release date, indefinitely. The reports further suggest that this delay would cost huge losses to the makers as RRR is one of the most expensive budget films, made so far.

Furthermore, it is also being reported that the global distributors have already been informed of the decision, while the makers will soon share an official word on the same. Extensive promotional activities have been carried out by the RRR team which included them visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just promotions, but the makers had also asked a few big-budget films that were to release around the same date in the two Telugu speaking states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to delay their film’s release date. RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.