'Nobody is above the show....', Rajan Shahi gives reason for recent exit of Alisha Praveen from 'Anupamaa'

Rajan Shahi recently revealed the rationale behind removing Alisha Praveen from his popular show Anupamaa. In a recent interview, he emphasized the importance of maintaining respect on set and asserted that no individual is bigger than the show. Without naming anyone specifically, Shahi stated that any actor who disrespects crew members, such as makeup artists, cameramen, or spot assistants, would be asked to leave. He also hinted at the removal of a lead actress from Anupamaa under similar circumstances but refrained from divulging further details.

The producer further disclosed that he had previously ousted Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for similar reasons. Explaining his approach, Shahi mentioned that despite investing three months in grooming an actress, unprofessional behavior could not be tolerated, though he avoided elaborating on the matter.

These comments followed the recent exit of Alisha Praveen, who portrayed Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter in Anupamaa. Reportedly removed overnight, Alisha expressed her surprise and disappointment over the decision. She mentioned in an interview with ETimes that she was unsure of the reasons behind her replacement. She described her time on the show as a great opportunity and noted that her on-screen chemistry with Shivam Khajuria was well-received. However, after being informed about the decision during a meeting, she stated she would now focus on future projects.

Rajan Shahi has a history of removing actors from his shows for various reasons. In the past, Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar Shah in Anupamaa, was terminated in July 2022 after he reportedly signed up for the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without informing the production team. Shahi’s firm stance underscores his commitment to maintaining discipline and respect within his productions.

