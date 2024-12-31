Kriti Sanon BROKE down during 'Bhediya' promotions? Actress REVEALS reason HERE

Kriti Sanon recently shed light on mental exhaustions actor's face. She recounted the exhaustion she faced while promoting 'Bhediya'. The relentless travel, repetitive interviews cause exhaustion and take a toll on the mental health of actor's. She highlighted the pressure of being in the industry and an actor's struggle

Kriti Sanon recently opened up on the burnout and exhaustion actor's face due to the demanding nature of film promotions. She spoke about this struggle in a podcast. She cited her own example and the mental burn-out she faced while promoting her film 'Bhediya'

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kriti explained that promotions are extremely exhausting and revealed that she nearly had a breakdown during Bhediya promotions. That year, she had several other releases, leading to multiple rounds of promotional activities. She described how the hectic schedule involved traveling to various cities consecutively, sometimes taking late-night charters, conducting interviews, and constantly repeating the same responses. Kriti shared that by the end of it, both she and her co-star Varun Dhawan had memorized each other’s answers due to the repetitiveness

Recalling the moment when she experienced a breakdown, Kriti mentioned that it occurred on the last day of the Bhediya promotions. While preparing for an appearance on a reality show, she found herself overwhelmed and began crying in her vanity van. She admitted to feeling utterly exhausted, stating that the constant pressure had taken a toll on her mental health

Kriti Sanon

Kriti elaborated that acting—the aspect of her profession she deeply enjoys—does not feel burdensome. However, the additional pressures that come with the film industry often make her feel stretched thin. She also acknowledged that stress sometimes leads her to act rebelliously as a coping mechanism. She recalled instances where she refused to attend events or shoots, sharing how she once bought an expensive outfit to avoid a photoshoot, only to later regret the financial impact of her decision

Most recently, Kriti was seen in Do Patti, where she not only acted but also took on the role of producer for the first time. Released on Netflix, the film marked a milestone in her career as she portrayed a double role, further expanding her creative portfolio

Latest Videos