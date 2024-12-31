Kriti Sanon BROKE down during 'Bhediya' promotions? Actress REVEALS reason HERE

Kriti Sanon recently shed light on mental exhaustions actor's face. She recounted the exhaustion she faced while promoting 'Bhediya'. The relentless travel, repetitive interviews cause exhaustion and take a toll on the mental health of actor's. She highlighted the pressure of being in the industry and an actor's struggle

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 8:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

Kriti Sanon recently opened up on the burnout and exhaustion actor's face due to the demanding nature of film promotions. She spoke about this struggle in a podcast. She cited her own example and the mental burn-out she faced while promoting her film 'Bhediya'

article_image2

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Kriti explained that promotions are extremely exhausting and revealed that she nearly had a breakdown during Bhediya promotions. That year, she had several other releases, leading to multiple rounds of promotional activities. She described how the hectic schedule involved traveling to various cities consecutively, sometimes taking late-night charters, conducting interviews, and constantly repeating the same responses. Kriti shared that by the end of it, both she and her co-star Varun Dhawan had memorized each other’s answers due to the repetitiveness

article_image3

Recalling the moment when she experienced a breakdown, Kriti mentioned that it occurred on the last day of the Bhediya promotions. While preparing for an appearance on a reality show, she found herself overwhelmed and began crying in her vanity van. She admitted to feeling utterly exhausted, stating that the constant pressure had taken a toll on her mental health

article_image4

Kriti Sanon

Kriti elaborated that acting—the aspect of her profession she deeply enjoys—does not feel burdensome. However, the additional pressures that come with the film industry often make her feel stretched thin. She also acknowledged that stress sometimes leads her to act rebelliously as a coping mechanism. She recalled instances where she refused to attend events or shoots, sharing how she once bought an expensive outfit to avoid a photoshoot, only to later regret the financial impact of her decision

article_image5

Most recently, Kriti was seen in Do Patti, where she not only acted but also took on the role of producer for the first time. Released on Netflix, the film marked a milestone in her career as she portrayed a double role, further expanding her creative portfolio

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online NTI

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release: Where and when you can watch Vikrant Massey's HIT film online

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH] ATG

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wake up with lions on vacation; share adorable video [WATCH]

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn't bother me..' NTI

Shweta Tiwari reacts to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan relationship buzz: 'It doesn’t bother me..'

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project vkp

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon