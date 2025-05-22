The Kerala High Court dismissed the producers' plea to quash the financial fraud case related to the Manjummel Boys film. The court allowed the police to continue their investigation.

Kochi: The producers of the film Manjummel Boys have suffered a setback in the financial fraud case related to the movie. The High Court rejected their plea to dismiss the case, allowing the police investigation to proceed. The petition filed by producers Shawn Antony, Babu Shahir, and actor Soubin Shahir was dismissed.

The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by a resident of Maradu alleging non-payment of profit shares. The complainant, Siraj Valiyathera, claimed that he had not received his share of the film's profits. However, the accused argued that Siraj Valiyathera had failed to make timely payments for the film, resulting in substantial losses. They also claimed that the shooting schedule was disrupted and extended due to the delayed payments.

Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, was a commercial success. The film was well-received both within Kerala and abroad. It was released on February 22nd.

What is the case?

'Manjummel Boys,' which reportedly grossed over Rs 220 crore at the box office, encountered legal trouble after a cheating case was filed against its producers. The complainant, Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, alleged that Parava Films had promised him a 40 percent share of the profits due to his significant investment in the movie. However, he claimed that the producers reneged on this promise. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids within the film industry following reports of black money transactions.

The case was registered on April 23 under the direction of the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. The investor filed a complaint alleging that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys' failed to pay him the promised 40 percent share of the profits. Consequently, the court ordered the freezing of the producers' bank accounts.