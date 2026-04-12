Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh expressed profound grief over Asha Bhosle's passing, calling her a 'mother figure'. He recalled her incomparable singing style and her ritual presence at his family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh has expressed deep grief following the demise of music legend Asha Bhosle on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Nitin Mukesh shared fond memories of his family spending time with the late singer. "I feel very sad at the moment, sitting away from Mumbai. She was like a mother figure to me and like a grandmother to my children. I remember playing with my granddaughter and making her listen to Asha Bhosle's songs," Nitin Mukesh said.

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An emotional Nitish Mukesh added, "I have spent my whole life with her, played with her, she is no more. I feel that I have lost my mother. I have lost Asha Ji. Not just our country, but across the globe, there might not be anyone who is not crazy about her. We will miss her today. We cannot even copy her singing style, even if we want to. Her style was incomparable."

Fond Memories of Ganpati

During the conversation, the veteran singer shared how Asha Bhosle would ritually attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his family. "Asha didi used to come to Ganpati every year. In fact, she could not come last year. When her granddaughter came and helped me talk to her on the phone. I believe she was hurt or unwell but she said that she would come next year. When she used to come to Ganpati, it would be so lively," he added.

Final Rites Details

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. According to the family announcement, the singer's mortal remains will be kept for public homage at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived, before the final rites scheduled at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (ANI)