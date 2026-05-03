Director Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Her Private Hell', starring Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton, will premiere at Cannes before its theatrical release on July 24. The film is set in a future metropolis where a killer targets actresses.

The Cannes awardee director Nicolas Winding Refn's comeback film 'Her Private Hell' is set to release in theatres on July 24. The film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this year, reported Deadline. The movie will have a moderate release in 800 to 1,200 theatres.

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About 'Her Private Hell'

The movie stars Sophie Thatcher, Charles Melton, Dougray Scott, Diego Calva, and Kristine Froseth in the lead role. According to Deadline, the movie has myriad storylines, but it takes place in a metropolis of the future where actresses are gathering at a posh hotel where they're set to make a Barberella-like movie. A heinous killer known as Leather Man is going around the city taking the lives of women.

Nicolas Winding Refn's Previous Works

Prior to 'Her Private Hell', director Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Neon Demon' premiered at Cannes in 2016. It starred Elle Fanning in the lead role. It also starred Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Abbey Lee, Desmond Harrington, Christina Hendricks, and Keanu Reeves.

The director has also made two streaming noir series, Prime Video's 2019 'Too Old to Die Young' and Netflix's 2022 'Copenhagen Cowboy'. He has also been a brand filmmaker for Prada, making shorts such as 2022's Touch of Crude.

Refn won Best Director at Cannes for his 2011's crime thriller, Drive, starring Ryan Gosling, Albert Brooks, Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac. The movie, per Deadline's Pete Hammond, at the time received a 15-minute standing ovation at the world premiere, certainly one of the festival's longest. Drive received four BAFTA noms, an Oscar nomination for Sound Editing, and a Golden Globe supporting actor nomination for Brooks. (ANI)