    Nick Jonas stopped at Mumbai airport for THIS reason while returning post concert; Read on

    Nick Jonas faced a travel hiccup at Mumbai airport when his team forgot his tickets after Lollapalooza India 2024. The incident went viral as he stood aside while the issue was resolved. The Jonas Brothers' performance featured nostalgic hits, and Joe affectionately introduced Nick as India’s ‘jiju,’ sparking a crowd chant

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    On Sunday night, Nick Jonas found himself in an unexpected situation at Mumbai airport after his team inadvertently forgot his tickets. The singer, who had been in the city for the Lollapalooza India 2024 performance alongside his Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, was captured in a video by a paparazzo as he navigated the airport drama.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the footage, Nick Jonas can be seen heading towards his flight when he was halted by Mumbai airport security. The reason behind the interruption was revealed by the paparazzo, stating that Nick's team had overlooked his tickets, leading to an unexpected hiccup in his departure plans.

    As the incident unfolded, Nick was compelled to stand aside at the airport while his team worked diligently to resolve the ticketing issue. The video documenting this incident quickly went viral, drawing attention to the unexpected turn of events.

    Nick Jonas had been in Mumbai for the weekend as part of the Jonas Brothers' performance at Lollapalooza India 2024. During the performance, the Jonas Brothers revisited the Camp Rock era, treating the audience to songs from their early albums before transitioning to hits like "Sucker" and "Waffle House." Nick also took the stage to showcase his solo work, performing songs such as "Close," "Jealous," and "Maan Meri Jaan," during which he invited rapper King to join him on stage.

    Joe Jonas also took the opportunity to present his solo repertoire with DNCE, performing crowd favorites like "Toothbrush" and "Cake By The Ocean." A notable highlight of the night occurred when Joe affectionately introduced Nick as India’s ‘jiju’ (brother-in-law), prompting the crowd to chant ‘jiju.’ Nick, visibly touched by the endearing reception, embraced the love from the audience. Despite Priyanka Chopra's absence at the performance, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of fans chanting ‘jiju’ and expressed her gratitude, writing, “My heart (red heart and teary-eyed emojis) Thank you Mumbai.''

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
