'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Vasan Bala recently shared insights into his experience collaborating with Alia Bhatt for the action-drama Jigra. The project marked their first partnership, and Bala was full of praise for Bhatt, highlighting her extraordinary work ethic and talent, which he described as setting a high standard for directors’ future endeavors.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Bala spoke about their time on the set of Jigra and reminisced about a rare light-hearted moment amidst the intensity of the shoot. He noted that the film's serious tone often translated to a somber atmosphere on set, with little room for humor. However, he recalled one particular day when the team shared laughs, marking a welcome respite from the usual seriousness.

Bala emphasized Bhatt’s professionalism and her innate ability to align with a director’s vision. He expressed that every director should have the privilege of working with her, although it might make future projects challenging. Bala noted how Bhatt’s readiness on set and her understanding of a director's needs often required minimal communication. He shared that a mere gesture would suffice for her to grasp what was required for a scene, showcasing her intuitive acting skills.

However, Jigra was not without its controversies. In a prior interview with Tried and Refused Productions, Bala recounted the early stages of the project, revealing his concerns about how the film had begun. He explained that he had sent a rough draft of the script to Karan Johar, which was subsequently forwarded to Bhatt without revision. Bala expressed that he was not satisfied with the draft at the time and had wished for a chance to refine it before it was shared.

Bala also disclosed his reaction upon learning of Johar's decision to send the draft without editing. He admitted that he had questioned Johar about it, pointing out that he could have at least conducted a spell check or polished the script further. According to Bala, Johar responded by stating that this approach was simply how things worked and assured him that they would discuss it further in a few days.

The incident drew criticism online, prompting both Bala and Johar to address the matter publicly to clarify the misunderstanding. Despite the anticipation surrounding the project, Jigra, which also featured Vedang Raina, struggled to leave a mark at the box office.

