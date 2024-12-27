Year ender 2024: Virat Kohli to Katrina Kaif; Top 7 most followed Indians on Instagram in 2024

 From cricketer Virat Kohli to actress Deepika Padukone, these 7 Indians have become social media sensations. With millions of followers on Instagram, they continue to captivate audiences with their charm and influence.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Here’s a list of the top 7 Indians with the highest Instagram followers in 2024, showcasing their immense social media influence.

article_image2

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, India's favorite cricketer, is the most followed personality in the country with an impressive 271 million followers on Instagram. His massive fanbase highlights his immense influence both on and off the field.

 

article_image3

Shraddha Kapoor

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor is loved for her down-to-earth personality and genuine connection with her audience. With 94.2 million followers on Instagram, she continues to inspire and captivate fans with her charm and relatability.

 

article_image4

Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has won hearts both in Bollywood and Hollywood with her impressive work and captivating personality. Ranking third, she has amassed 92.4 million followers on Instagram, making her a global social media sensation.

article_image5

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a massive following of 92 million on Instagram. Known for his impactful leadership and strong presence, he connects with millions through his posts, making him one of the most influential figures on social media.

 

article_image6

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the talented Indian actress known for her stellar performances and captivating beauty, has won hearts across the nation. With 85.9 million followers on Instagram, she continues to engage and inspire her fans through her posts.

 

article_image7

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the stunning Indian actress admired for her beauty and versatile roles, has a massive fan following. With 80.4 million followers on Instagram, she continues to captivate her audience with her charming presence.

 

article_image8

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her versatile acting and graceful presence, enjoys immense popularity on Instagram with 80.4 million followers. Her captivating personality and impressive career have made her a fan favorite globally.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

All You Imagine As Light' OTT release: Barack Obama recommended movie set to release on THIS date ATG

'All You Imagine As Light' OTT release: Barack Obama recommended movie set to release on THIS date

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour ATG

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour

Sandalwood actor Charith Balappa, known for 'Muddulakshmi' serial, arrested over sexual assault allegations vkp

Sandalwood actor Charith Balappa, known for 'Muddulakshmi' serial, arrested over sexual assault allegations

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres AGAIN: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer to re-release on THIS date ATG

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres AGAIN: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer to re-release on THIS date

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave THIS to Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas from jail; read his LOVE letter RBA

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave THIS to Jacqueline Fernandez on Christmas from jail; read his LOVE letter

Recent Stories

IRCTC launches Super App Know about Indian Railway Travel Booking and Services RBA

IRCTC launches ‘Super App': Know about Indian Railway Travel Booking and Services

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025? gcw

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Tragedy strikes off Morocco coast as migrant boat capsizes, killing 69 people dmn

Tragedy strikes off Morocco coast as migrant boat capsizes, killing 69 people

SHOCKING Kapil Sharma wanted to BEAT KRK, brokes glasses, created ruckus; read details RBA

SHOCKING: Kapil Sharma wanted to BEAT KRK, brokes glasses, created ruckus; read details

All You Imagine As Light' OTT release: Barack Obama recommended movie set to release on THIS date ATG

'All You Imagine As Light' OTT release: Barack Obama recommended movie set to release on THIS date

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon