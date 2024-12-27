Year ender 2024: Virat Kohli to Katrina Kaif; Top 7 most followed Indians on Instagram in 2024

From cricketer Virat Kohli to actress Deepika Padukone, these 7 Indians have become social media sensations. With millions of followers on Instagram, they continue to captivate audiences with their charm and influence.



Here’s a list of the top 7 Indians with the highest Instagram followers in 2024, showcasing their immense social media influence.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli, India's favorite cricketer, is the most followed personality in the country with an impressive 271 million followers on Instagram. His massive fanbase highlights his immense influence both on and off the field.

Shraddha Kapoor

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor is loved for her down-to-earth personality and genuine connection with her audience. With 94.2 million followers on Instagram, she continues to inspire and captivate fans with her charm and relatability.

Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has won hearts both in Bollywood and Hollywood with her impressive work and captivating personality. Ranking third, she has amassed 92.4 million followers on Instagram, making her a global social media sensation.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a massive following of 92 million on Instagram. Known for his impactful leadership and strong presence, he connects with millions through his posts, making him one of the most influential figures on social media.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, the talented Indian actress known for her stellar performances and captivating beauty, has won hearts across the nation. With 85.9 million followers on Instagram, she continues to engage and inspire her fans through her posts.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the stunning Indian actress admired for her beauty and versatile roles, has a massive fan following. With 80.4 million followers on Instagram, she continues to captivate her audience with her charming presence.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, celebrated for her versatile acting and graceful presence, enjoys immense popularity on Instagram with 80.4 million followers. Her captivating personality and impressive career have made her a fan favorite globally.

