Netflix has dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2, announcing a June 25 release date. The series, renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, will see Aang master earthbending with the help of new character Toph.

Season 2 Release Date and Renewal

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2, adapted from the popular Nickelodeon cartoon. Along with this, the makers have also announced the release date of the series. After the show premiered in 2024, Netflix renewed the live-action series for two more seasons. It will conclude with Season 3, just like the original show did. Seasons 2 and 3 were made back-to-back, with Season 2 finishing production in May 2025 and the final season beginning production shortly after.

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Taking to their Instagram handle, the OTT platform announced the release date of the series. The show will stream from June 25. "Step back into the world of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER. Season 2 premieres June 25, only on Netflix,". https://www.instagram.com/p/DWjGpYajT67/

Cast and New Characters

The cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Season 2 will introduce the blind earthbender Toph, played by Miyako.

Season 2 Plot Details

The show follows the airbender Aang, who can control air, water, earth and fire, as the Avatar. After mastering waterbending in Season 1, Aang will turn to earthbending in Season 2, while evading the evil Fire Nation and Prince Zuko.

Behind-the-Scenes Leadership

Albert Kim, who developed the series and served as showrunner on Season 1, stepped down in April, with Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani set to lead the show as executive producers going forward. Kim remains an executive producer.

Along with Kim, Boylan, Raisani, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce on behalf of Rideback, with Michael Goi also executive producing. Goi directed the first two episodes of the series, while Raisiani directed episodes three and four. Roseanne Liang directed episodes five and six, with Jet Wilkinson directing the final two episodes of Season 1, reported Variety.