Veteran actor Neena Gupta, celebrated for her versatility in Indian cinema, opened up about the twists and turns of her career, reflecting on how early choices, especially in comedy, shaped her journey and led to years of typecasting.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Neena advised young actresses to think twice before taking up comedy roles early in their careers if they aim to become leading heroines. She emphasised that while comic roles can be hugely popular, they can also box actors into a particular image, making it challenging to break into more serious or leading roles later on.

Early Success That Backfired

The 'Panchayat' actor described her supporting role in the 1982 film 'Saath Saath' as the "sabse bada disaster" of her career--not because the film failed, but because it succeeded too well. In the film, she portrayed a bespectacled, know-it-all girl, a character that became extremely popular with audiences.

"Sabse bada disaster jo maine kiya maine ek film ki 'Saath Saath'. I did a role of a lallu ladki..it became such a hit maine bola 'I have arrived'." she said. The film, which also starred Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval and Satish Shah, went on to become a big hit. However, Gupta felt that the popularity of her role typecast her, making filmmakers reluctant to cast her as a leading heroine.

Girish Karnad’s Blunt Prediction

Recalling an incident at the film's premiere party, she said playwright, actor and film director Girish Karnad bluntly predicted the impact the role would have on her career.

"There was a party for the premiere. Girish Karnad came. He knew me from NSD. He said, 'Now you are finished. You will never get a heroine role.' That's what happened," she said, further adding, “Comedy koi jisko lead karna hai koi ladki comedy mat karna shuru mein because then they can't think of you for heroine..I got at least 8 such roles."

Advice to Young Actresses

Drawing a comparison, Gupta reflected, “Mehmood was so good-looking, handsome, a good actor. Did he ever get a hero. I think of Sunil Grover, he's such a good-looking, handsome, great actor. I don't know whether, maybe things will change now...Sunil is a good-looking, smart, tall fellow... Abhi Kapil Sharma ko mila hai..kuch film ki usne.. Let's see, chalo, kuch to break hua hai..”

Neena Gupta continues to earn acclaim for her performances in projects such as 'Panchayat', 'Masaba Masaba', 'Uunchai', 'Vadh 2', among others.

Her performances have been recognised with numerous honours, including the National Film Awards, the Filmfare Awards, and the Filmfare OTT Awards.

