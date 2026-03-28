NBC has renewed its 'One Chicago' franchise, including 'Chicago Fire' (Season 15), 'Chicago P.D.' (Season 14), and 'Chicago Med' (Season 12). All three series are set to return in the fall for the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

'One Chicago' Franchise Renewed by NBC

Series 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago P.D.' and 'Chicago Med' have all been renewed at NBC, reported Variety.

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Early Renewal for 2026-2027 Season

According to the outlet, the renewals will bring 'Chicago Fire' to its 15th season, 'Chicago PD' to its 14th, and 'Chicago Med' to its 12th. All three shows are slated to return for their new seasons in the fall for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The renewals have come been announced earlier than usual. NBC has typically announced pickups for the "One Chicago" franchise in April ahead of the NBCUniversal upfront presentation to advertisers, which takes place in May.

'One Chicago' Cast and Crew

The cast of 'Chicago Fire' includes Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Dermot Mulroney, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Joe Minoso, and Brandon Larracuente.

'Chicago PD' stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi.

'Chicago Med' currently stars Oliver Platt, Luke Mitchell, S. Epatha Merkerson, Steven Weber, Sarah Ramos, Jessy Schram, and Darren Barnet.

All three shows are produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Peter Jankowski, and Anastasia Puglisi executive produce all three shows. Allen MacDonald and Stephen Hootstein are executive producers on 'Chicago Med.' Gwen Sigan, Chad Saxton, Gavin Harris, and Beghe executive produce 'Chicago PD.'

Other NBC Renewals and Pending Decisions

Meanwhile, according to the outlet, NBC has already renewed the comedies 'Happy's Place' and 'St. Denis Medical.' Decisions are still pending for freshman comedies 'Stumble' and 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.' The channel also has to make final decisions on 'The Hunting Party' and 'Brilliant Minds,' though the latter show was recently pulled from the schedule, which does not bode well for its future, reported Variety.

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