Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj

 Actress Navya Nair opens up about a terrifying dream where she finds herself trapped in a world with a ghostly creature attacking her. She reveals that her family members, including actor Mohanlal and Prithviraj, along with cameraman P. Sukumar, come to her rescue in the dream.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Malayalam actress Navya Nair revealed her experiences with strange dreams during sleep. She shared that her dreams often disturb her sleep, making it difficult for her to rest. Navya believes that her revelation might help others who face similar issues. She shared her thoughts on dreams through her vlog.

The 'Nandanam' actress shares that she often experiences frightening dreams that disrupt her sleep. She says she frequently wakes up in shock and tries to fall back asleep after washing her face, only to find herself continuing the same dream. As a result, she struggles to sleep again due to fear. Navya mentions that she can only sleep when there is light, as it gives her a sense that the darkness has lifted.

Navya Nair shared her struggles with disturbing dreams, explaining, “I often wake up in the middle of the night from frightening dreams. Even if I try to wash my face and go back to sleep, it feels like I’m falling back into the same nightmare. The fear stays with me, making it hard to fall asleep again. If I wake up around 2 AM because of these dreams, I stay awake, passing the time by reading or watching videos on my phone as I’m too scared to sleep. Only when morning comes do I feel safe enough to sleep, as the light brings a sense of comfort and relief from the fear.”

She revealed a peculiar dream she had while sleeping. In the dream, she finds herself trapped in a world filled with mud and sand, where her mother, actor Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and cameraman P. Sukumar are present. In this strange world, there is a creature with blister-like all over its body, with bulging black eyes, and when it opens its mouth, you see triangular teeth, resembling something like a ghost. The creature attacks her, and it fills her with fear. However, in the dream, it is Sukumar, Raju (Prithviraj), and Lalettan (Mohanlal) who come to her rescue.

Navya Nair shared the techniques she uses to deal with the issues caused by her dreams. She now tries to sleep earlier and wakes up earlier in the morning. While she still experiences dreams, she can wake up from them. After waking up, she doesn't experience the continuation of the same dream when she goes back to sleep. Navya feels that her approach could be helpful for others facing similar struggles.

