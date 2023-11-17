Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him"

    In a video that gained widespread attention, Nana Patekar and fellow actors were filming their upcoming movie "Journey" in Varanasi when an unexpected fan approached Nana for a selfie. In response, Patekar delivered a forceful slap. The video quickly went viral, sparking a range of reactions from internet users.

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him" SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Renowned veteran actor Nana Patekar is currently getting ready for his upcoming project called "Journey." However, there's been some commotion online as a video of him seemingly slapping a young boy who asked for a picture recently went viral. This caused quite a stir in the online community. In response to the incident, actor Rohit Choudhary, who is rumored to be part of the same film, has spoken up about the controversy. He is asking people online to stop making fun of or criticizing Patekar after the actor posted a video saying sorry for what happened.

    After the video of Nana Patekar spread on the internet, many people had different reactions on social media. Patekar himself went on his Instagram account to say sorry for what happened. Now, his co-star from the movie "Journey," Rohit Choudhary, is supporting him and telling people on the internet to stop making fun of him.

    Choudhary is saying that Patekar's willingness to explain what happened shows that he is being honest and genuine. He points out that Patekar wants to find the boy and apologize to him. Choudhary believes that this should be the end of the discussion and that people should stop criticizing Nana Patekar. As reported by IANS, Rohit said, “He has mentioned in his video that he is looking for the boy so he can apologize to him. I feel this should end the discussion and this should stop trolling him. I have met Nana during the muhurat of the film and also spoken to him personally,”

    Choudhary also talks about Patekar's reputation for resolving issues on film sets. He says that the whole city of Varanasi, where the incident happened, is supporting Anil Sharma and Nana Patekar. Choudhary assures that the movie's shooting is going well, saying, "The whole Benaras is in support of Anil Sharma and Nana Patekar. The film’s shooting is going on smoothly."

    Journey is an upcoming movie directed by Anil Sharma. It also features Utkarsh Sharma with Nana Patekar and Rohit Choudhary. The film is currently under production stage with shooting taking place in holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

    ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi to be back on Koffee With Karan? Here's what the Murder 2 actor said

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeeta Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career' vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram ATG

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram

    Emraan Hashmi to be back on Koffee With Karan? Here's what the Murder 2 actor said ATG

    Emraan Hashmi to be back on Koffee With Karan? Here's what the Murder 2 actor said

    David Beckham converses with Sara Ali Khan; calls her "brilliant" post-meet SHG

    David Beckham converses with Sara Ali Khan; calls her "brilliant" post-meet

    Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' starts streaming on THIS platform

    Recent Stories

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season rkn

    Vrischikam 1: Famous temples of lord Ayyappa in Kerala to visit during Sabarimala season

    Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world ATG

    Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill takes inspiration from Virat Kohli's hunger for game, idolises star player avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill takes inspiration from Virat Kohli’s hunger for game, idolises star player

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month rkn

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon