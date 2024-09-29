Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Sirodkar gave THIS condition before marrying Mahesh Babu; Check here

    Namrata Shirodkar revealed a fascinating condition she set for Mahesh Babu before agreeing to marry him and move to Hyderabad. Their love story spans five years, culminating in a beautiful wedding in 2005

    Namrata Sirodkar gave THIS condition before marrying Mahesh Babu; Check here
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Namrata Shirodkar once disclosed that she set an important condition for Mahesh Babu before agreeing to marry him and relocate to Hyderabad. The former actress had been in a relationship with the Telugu star for five years before they tied the knot in 2005. In a past interview, Namrata shared that she insisted on living in an apartment with him in Hyderabad before transitioning to his bungalow.

    She explained that her reasoning stemmed from her unfamiliarity with living in large homes, which made her anxious. Namrata mentioned that they mutually agreed to reside in an apartment initially after marriage, as she was from Mumbai and felt uncertain about fitting into such expansive bungalows. She emphasized that this was her condition for moving to Hyderabad: if she was to make the move, she would need to live in an apartment.

    Namrata also reflected on how her life transformed after marrying Mahesh Babu, expressing that the entire experience of being married had been wonderful.

    The couple got married in Mumbai on February 10, 2005, and shortly after, Namrata chose to step away from acting to focus on her family life. They welcomed their son, Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni, on August 31, 2006, followed by their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

    Recently, the couple attracted attention when Namrata posted a photo of them from a birthday celebration for a friend. Mahesh and Namrata were seen together, celebrating and enjoying the occasion, which delighted their fans.

    ALSO READ: IIFA 2024: Bobby Deol gets emotional as he wins award at Abu Dhabi; wife Tanya kisses him - WATCH

    On her Instagram, Namrata shared images from the event, captioning them with a warm birthday wish for their friend. One of the pictures showcased Mahesh holding Namrata closely as they posed with friends before cutting the cake, all smiles as they enjoyed the festive atmosphere. The photos suggested Mahesh Babu’s look from an upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli.

    Latest Videos
