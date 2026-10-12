Upcoming rom-com Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is set for a 2026 release. Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the film explores love and gender roles with a quirky twist, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow.

Upcoming romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii, starring newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, is set to hit theatres on October 30, 2026, promising a fresh take on love, relationships and gender roles. The film’s quirky poster carries the tagline, “Kabhi Kabhi Pyaar Mein Majnu Ko Bhi Laila Banna Padta Hai,” hinting at a playful reversal of conventional relationship dynamics. It is directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

A 'Womantic Comedy' with a Message

Through its light-hearted and entertaining treatment, Nakhrewaalii aims to spark conversations around women’s safety and deep-rooted societal norms, bringing relevant themes into a narrative that promises to be as engaging as it is thought-provoking, as per the makers. Produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, led by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nakhrewaalii brings a ‘Womantic Comedy’ twist to the genre, "blending humour and heart with a contemporary perspective on relationships and gender equality." (ANI)