Music icon Asha Bhosle died on Sunday at 92 from organ failure. Tributes have poured in from fans, with images from her last public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding going viral. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren.

Music icon Asha Bhosle left for her heavenly abode on Sunday at the age of 92. Since the news of her demise broke, fans have flooded social media with tributes, sharing her pictures, iconic songs, and memorable videos to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.

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Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Images from her final public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding have also gone viral, drawing emotional reactions from admirers. Dressed in a white saree, Asha Bhosle looked ethereal as she greeted the paps with namaste and a smile at Arjun's wedding.

An Illustrious Career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

Awards and Recognition

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues, and sadly, on Sunday, she died due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)