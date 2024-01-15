Mohanlal's 'Neru' to be remade in three languages? Read

It is reported that the Malayalam movie, Neru, starring Mohanlal will be produced in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada ​​along with leading local producers. As per official reports, the film grossed Rs 100 crore globally.

Superstar Mohanlal's latest film 'Neru' has performed tremendously at the box office. As per official reports, the film grossed Rs 100 crore globally. After the success of Drishyam series, Jeethu Joseph has again gained a momentum with 'Neru'.

According to the latest report, Antony Perumbavoor along with his son Ashish Joe Antony is mulling to remake the film in other languages including Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. These films will be produced in collaboration with local producers.

"Drishyam," a highly successful Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal was also made in different languages and was a hit. The film's popularity led to remakes in various languages. In the Tamil remake titled "Papanasam," Kamal Haasan played the lead role, Venkatesh played the lead in the Telugu remake and Ajay Devgn took on the lead role in the Bollywood remake.

Currently, there is suspense surrounding the lead role in the Telugu remake of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's hit movie "Neru." The speculations in the local media suggested that Venkatesh could potentially play the lead role in the Telugu version.

The drama reaches a riveting finale within a Kerala courtroom, promising exciting and intense courtroom sequences that continue into the night, thanks to an unforeseen turn of events. The film stars Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan, while Priyamani, Siddique, Santhi, Jagadish, and Sreedhanya played supporting roles. The music was composed by Vishnu Shyam.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The movie is directed by Jose Pellissery. Vaaliban will premiere in theatres all across the world on January 25, 2024.