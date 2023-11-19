Miss Universe 2023: All you need to know about Sheynnis Palacios, the 23-year-old who won the title

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo is a Nicaraguan model who was born on May 30, 2000.

The Miss Universe 2023 competition took place on November 19, 2023, IST, where Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaraguan won the title. Now that the model has been crowned the prestigious title, many are wondering who she is. Here's all you need to know about the 23-year-old.

Who is Sheynnis Palacios

Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo is a Nicaraguan model who won the Miss Teen Nicaragua 2016 title in her first appearance in a beauty pageant. She also won Miss World Nicaragua 2020 and competed in the Miss World 2021 pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2022. She was among the top 40 finalists.

Birth, degrees, and hobbies

Sheynnis was born on May 30, 2000, and graduated with a degree in mass communication from Universidad Centroamericana. She enjoys sports and has participated in varsity volleyball for her institution.

Social media

She is active on social media such as Twitter and Instagram and enjoys a following of around 6 lakh.

Missed Reinado Internacional del Café 2022

Sheynnis was unable to compete in the Reinado Internacional del Café 2022 because she tested positive for COVID-19. The Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Dominican Republic were in the same circumstances as delegates from Cuba, Hong Kong, and Guatemala, who withdrew from the competition a week later.

Miss Nicaragua 2023

Sheynnis was named as one of the Miss Nicaragua 2023 delegates. She was crowned Miss Nicaragua 2023 on August 5, 2023, gaining the privilege to represent Nicaragua in Miss Universe.

Miss Universe 2023

Sheynnis represented Nicaragua at Miss Universe 2023, where she advanced to the semifinals as the country's fifth participant and became the first Nicaraguan to win the crown.