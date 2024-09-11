Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!"

Fans online are not happy with the rumors and do not want Hrithik Roshan to play the role of Kaleen Bhaiya originally played by talented actor Pankaj Tripathi.

For some fans, the third season of Mirzapur did not meet the expectations and failed to live up to the hype. However, it is still one of the most popular web series in India. It can be due to Kaleen Bhaiya's iconic style or Guddu Bhaiya's extraordinary swag. Whatever the reason is, viewers are connected to the show and the emotions it depicts. Now, the rumors are flying that the makers are thinking of a film adaptation of Mirzapur. That may be a fantastic idea, but fans are angry about Hrithik Roshan's supposed casting as Kaleen Bhaiya.

Fans online are not happy with the rumors and do not want Hrithik Roshan to play the role of Kaleen Bhaiya originally played by talented actor Pankaj Tripathi. Several fans have expressed their displeasure with the news on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, "Hrx should not do it.....we had enough of Vikram vedha....no more remakes plz....he should stick doing original films..."

Another user tweeted, "Sb #Mirzapur dekh chuke h. Theatre m koi nahi dekhega..Disaster Hogi without Pankaj Tripathi and Munna bhaiya..."

One person commented, "Kaleen bhaiya vala raula sirf nana patekar ji ke acting me dikhega. Hritik ko Guddu bhaiya ka role karna chahiye"

Clearly, internet people have a strong reaction to this rumour. Imagine the reaction if Hrithik's casting as Kaleen Bhaiya in the Mirzapur film is confirmed.

