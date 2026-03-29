Miley Cyrus released the emotional song and music video for 'Younger You' to celebrate the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary. The video features Miley reflecting on her journey with her younger self, interspersed with clips from her early days.

A Nostalgic Music Video In the video, Miley can be seen driving through Hollywood, with old clips from her early days interspersed throughout. The visuals also include moments from the 2009 Hannah Montana movie and scenes from the anniversary event. In one touching moment, she holds her iconic pink makeup case from the film, adding to the nostalgia.Through the song, Miley sings about not losing touch with her past and remembering where she started. The video ends on an emotional note as both versions of Miley walk away while she sings, "I know your story isn't done, but do you love who you've become?" A Gift to Fans On Friday, March 27, Miley took to Instagram to share her feelings about the song, stating that it is a special gift for her fans who have been part of her journey over the years. "Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you. This song is yours as a thank you for the life we've grown through together. I love you always." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)Earlier, while speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the show, Miley shared what she would tell her younger self. She said she would ask her to enjoy the journey despite the hard work. "Enjoy and have fun because [filming the show is] a lot of work. But it's also worth it."The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Miley Cyrus walked down memory lane as she revisited her younger self in her latest music video, "Younger You". The emotional track is part of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered on March 24. The actor-singer released the song and its music video on March 27.The video shows Miley reflecting on her journey as she appears to have a conversation with her younger self. The song has a soft country feel and speaks about growing up while staying true to who you are.In the video, Miley can be seen driving through Hollywood, with old clips from her early days interspersed throughout. The visuals also include moments from the 2009 Hannah Montana movie and scenes from the anniversary event. In one touching moment, she holds her iconic pink makeup case from the film, adding to the nostalgia.Through the song, Miley sings about not losing touch with her past and remembering where she started. The video ends on an emotional note as both versions of Miley walk away while she sings, "I know your story isn't done, but do you love who you've become?"On Friday, March 27, Miley took to Instagram to share her feelings about the song, stating that it is a special gift for her fans who have been part of her journey over the years. "Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you. This song is yours as a thank you for the life we've grown through together. I love you always." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)Earlier, while speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the show, Miley shared what she would tell her younger self. She said she would ask her to enjoy the journey despite the hard work. "Enjoy and have fun because [filming the show is] a lot of work. But it's also worth it."The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source