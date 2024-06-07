Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15

    After intense negotiations and a recent medical emergency, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have agreed to reschedule their highly anticipated fight to November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with Netflix streaming the event live globally.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 9:44 PM IST

    After several days of tough negotiations, the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not be cancelled but postponed. Following a medical emergency during a recent flight, Tyson has been deliberating with his family about the wisdom of fighting Jake Paul. Ultimately, Tyson decided to proceed with the fight, resulting in a rescheduled date rather than a cancellation.

    Netflix announced that the new date for the bout is November 15, still set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix remains the primary organiser and will stream the event live globally. The co-main event featuring Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also continue as planned. Tyson's medical issue prevented him from maintaining his training schedule for the original July 20 date, prompting the rescheduling.

    Despite the new date, many remain concerned about the 57-year-old Tyson facing the 27-year-old Paul. Numerous experts have voiced their worries about the risks Tyson faces by entering the ring. However, Tyson is contractually committed, and backing out would incur substantial penalties.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 9:44 PM IST
