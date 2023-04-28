Met Gala 2023 theme: Know about Karl Lagerfeld's theme, date, timing, guests

The countdown for Met Gala tally has started! The Met Gala 2023 is scheduled to take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 (May 2, 4:00 am IST), as is customary.

Guests: A number of the most well-known celebrities attend the event wearing eye-catching attire that complements the theme. The guest list for the Met Gala is kept a secret until the celebrities walk the red carpet, but rumours say that Alia Bhatt will attend the event for the first time and wear a Prabal Gurung masterpiece.

Theme: The Met Gala has a theme each year, and celebrities are required to dress appropriately for the occasion. The 2023 Met Gala's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in memory of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. The renowned designer was in charge of a number of high-end fashion brands, including Chanel, Balmain, Fendi, Chloe, and his own label. There will be much for the Met Gala attendees to explore with and be inspired by.

Hosts: The official co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour of Vogue.

Attendees in 2023: The Met Gala guest list is frequently referred to as top secret and is not made public. The celebs don't arrive to make an entrance until the red carpet opens. However, regular attendees include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Billy Porter, and Beyonce. Kim Kardashian is not expected to attend the fashion extravaganza this year, according to some prior reports. But soon later, the rumours were debunked.

Where to watch: You can watch the 2023 Met Gala live, yes. On May 1, the occasion will take place in New York. On Tuesday, May 2, the livestream will start at roughly 4 a.m. in India on Vogue's website.

Indians at the Met Gala in 2023: A number of Indian stars, including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, have made noteworthy fashion statements at the Met Gala in the past. At the biggest fashion event in 2022, Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in a Sabyasachi saree paired with a metallic Schiaparelli bustier. The Met Gala red carpet has previously seen appearances by Sudha Reddy and Isha Ambani. Alia Bhatt is anticipated to attend the Met Gala this year wearing a Prabal Gurung gown.

Can you attend the show: Actually, no! The Met Gala is not even something you can just "buy" a ticket for. The gathering is only open to those who are famous or powerful and receive an invitation. Everyone in attendance at the Met Gala event is famous.

