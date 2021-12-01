  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Me Too: Actor Arjun Sarja gets clean chit after 3 years in sexual misconduct case alleged by Sruthi Hariharan

     Actress Sruthi Hariharan ad accused Arjun Sarja of inappropriately touching her on the sets of the film ‘Vismaya’

    Me Too: Actor Arjun Sarja gets clean chit after 3 years in sexual misconduct case alleged by Sruth Hariharan drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 11:23 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a major relieve to South Arjun Sarja, the actor has got a clean chit in after three long years in sexual misconduct case levelled against him by Sruthi Hariharan. The actress had accused him during the #MeToo movement.

    A lot of actresses had come out and shared stories of their horrific sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. The movement caught the name of many popular celebrities who got embroiled in several controversies. Among those who were accused during the movement, was South actor Arjun Sarja. A case was filed against him after actress Sruthi Hariharan accused him of sexual misconduct. However, according to the latest reports, the actor has finally been given a clean chit in the matter.

    According to a report in IANS, A ‘B-report’ has been filed by the Karnataka police to the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. All accusations pressed against him have been cleared due to lack of evidence, nearly three years after the actress accused him of sexual misconduct. The police, in its report, has said that since no evidence was found against the actor during the course of the investigation, all charges against him are being dropped.

    ALSO READ: Indian model Paula accuses Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her in a new 'me too' post

    Sruthi Hariharan made the allegations of sexual misconduct against Arjun Sarja in a long Facebook post. She claimed in the post that Arjun Sarja has inappropriately touched her during the rehearsals f a scene. In her post, she wrote that Arjun Sarja ran his hands up and down on the pretext of hugging her.

    She further wrote that she was “aghast”, and felt “absolutely wrong”, adding that the actor’s intention seemed anything but professional. She also wrote in her post that she was angry at the actor’s misconduct but “did not know what to say then”.

    ALSO READ: This is what Darshan tweeted about Arjun Sarja!

    Arjun Sarja and Sruthi Hariharan were co-stars in the South film ‘Vismaya’. Fans of Arjun Sarja had carried out a massive protest again him in Karnataka after the actress made serious allegations against him. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had also tried to intervene at that point in time, while Sruthi, reportedly, reiterated her allegations.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gotham Awards 2021 Squid Game wins breakthrough Series award creates history drb

    Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' wins ‘Breakthrough Series’ award; creates history

    Seetharama Sastry Death: Telugu lyricist passes away at 66; PM Narendra Modi and others, mourn his death drb

    Seetharama Sastry Death: Telugu lyricist passes away at 66; PM Narendra Modi and others, mourn his death

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: Everything you need to know about their love story SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: Everything you need to know about their love story

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO] SCJ

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive SCJ

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, mandates 7-day quarantine-dnm

    Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries, mandates 7-day quarantine

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Hosts Qatar bein sports caught in lgbtq+ rights storm after former egyptian footballer Mohamed Aboutrika homophobic rant

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar caught in LGBTQ+ rights storm after Mohamed Aboutrika's homophobic rant

    Coronavirus India clocks 8,954 new COVID-19 cases; active cases less than 1 lakh in 547 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India clocks 8,954 new COVID-19 cases; active cases less than 1 lakh in 547 days

    Petrol diesel price today, December 1: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, December 1: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Video Icon
    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon