Me Too: Actor Arjun Sarja gets clean chit after 3 years in sexual misconduct case alleged by Sruthi Hariharan

In a major relieve to South Arjun Sarja, the actor has got a clean chit in after three long years in sexual misconduct case levelled against him by Sruthi Hariharan. The actress had accused him during the #MeToo movement.

A lot of actresses had come out and shared stories of their horrific sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. The movement caught the name of many popular celebrities who got embroiled in several controversies. Among those who were accused during the movement, was South actor Arjun Sarja. A case was filed against him after actress Sruthi Hariharan accused him of sexual misconduct. However, according to the latest reports, the actor has finally been given a clean chit in the matter.

According to a report in IANS, A ‘B-report’ has been filed by the Karnataka police to the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court. All accusations pressed against him have been cleared due to lack of evidence, nearly three years after the actress accused him of sexual misconduct. The police, in its report, has said that since no evidence was found against the actor during the course of the investigation, all charges against him are being dropped.

Sruthi Hariharan made the allegations of sexual misconduct against Arjun Sarja in a long Facebook post. She claimed in the post that Arjun Sarja has inappropriately touched her during the rehearsals f a scene. In her post, she wrote that Arjun Sarja ran his hands up and down on the pretext of hugging her.

She further wrote that she was “aghast”, and felt “absolutely wrong”, adding that the actor’s intention seemed anything but professional. She also wrote in her post that she was angry at the actor’s misconduct but “did not know what to say then”.

Arjun Sarja and Sruthi Hariharan were co-stars in the South film ‘Vismaya’. Fans of Arjun Sarja had carried out a massive protest again him in Karnataka after the actress made serious allegations against him. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had also tried to intervene at that point in time, while Sruthi, reportedly, reiterated her allegations.