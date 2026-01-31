Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' opened with Rs 4 crore, surpassing the first two films in the franchise. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a healthy start, noting that it opens better than expected and rubbishes claims against female-centric films.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Opening

Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' registered a decent opening at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie raked in Rs 4 crore on the opening day.

"#Mardaani3, which followed a compact release strategy by #YRF [limited screens and restricted shows], has opened better than expected, higher than the first two instalments. Day 1 biz - #Mardaani: Rs 3.46 cr #Mardaani2: Rs 3.80 cr #Mardaani3: Rs 4 cr There was a misconception that mid-range films - especially female-centric films - don't open well, but the healthy start of #Mardaani3 rubbishes those claims. #Mardaani3 now needs to register an upward trend over the weekend, coupled with a steady run on weekdays - just like the first two instalments - to ensure a winning run," he posted.

"#Mardaani3 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh added.

Franchise Legacy and Theme

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. While 'Mardaani' spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and 'Mardaani 2' explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.

A Landmark for Rani Mukerji

The release of 'Mardaani 3' is also significant for the actress as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema, a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry. (ANI)