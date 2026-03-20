Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19. Her funeral was held in Mumbai, attended by many Bollywood stars. Malhotra shared an emotional post, and celebs like Anupam Kher and Dia Mirza offered condolences.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is grieving the loss of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who passed away on Thursday, March 19. Her funeral was held earlier on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai. Following her demise, several Bollywood celebrities visited Malhotra's residence to pay their last respects.

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After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."

Bollywood mourns with Manish Malhotra

After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis. "She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza.

Several prominent personalities from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Ronit Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saiyami Kher, Sophie Choudry, David Dhawan and his son Rohit, Karan Tacker, and others, attended the funeral.

A close bond: Manish Malhotra on his mother's influence

Manish Malhotra shared a close bond with his mother and often spoke about her importance in his life. On Mother's Day, he had described her as his strength, inspiration and companion, and frequently mentioned enjoying tea with her.

Recalling her support and love, he had written that she was his "strength, inspiration and companion."

He had also shared how she encouraged his early interest in clothes and cinema. "My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love .. This morning having tea with her I was thanking her for always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood. Happy Mother's Day," he wrote at the time.

He also revealed that his mother played a significant role in shaping his career, encouraging his love for clothes and movies from a young age. (ANI)