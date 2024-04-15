Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalam director P Balachandra Kumar in financial crisis amid battling kidney failure, brain infection

    P. Balachandra Kumar is an Indian film director and producer. Director Balachandra Kumar has made numerous revelations about actor Dileep's involvement in the actress assault case.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Director P Balachandra Kumar is facing a major health crisis due to brain infection and kidney disease. Director Balachandra Kumar has made numerous revelations about actor Dileep's involvement in the actress attack case.

    The director has been taking treatment for kidney disease for some time. Both of his kidneys have failed and needs dialysis three times a week. Additionally, he is dealing with a brain infection and has suffered multiple heart attacks. Currently, Balachandra Kumar is unable to even stand up. 

    Balachandrakumar told Asianet News that the treatment and regular medicines incur huge expenses. He stated that he is currently going forward with the help of many friends. However, the director added that he is not in a position to move forward. 

    P. Balachandra Kumar is an Indian film director and producer. He is known for planning a movie with Dileep called 'Pick Pocket', which was later shelved.

