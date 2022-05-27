Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

    On April 22, a complaint was filed against Vijay Babu for alleged rape, and five days later, he was charged with exposing the victim's identify.

    Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 27, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Today, the Kerala High Court will hear Malayalam actor-turned-producer Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail application in an alleged rape case against him. During the hearing, a single bench led by Justice Gopinath P noted that Babu had been in Dubai since the lawsuit was filed and that it would be preferable to provide him interim protection until he returned to India.

    "Are you playing to the gallery or attempting to guarantee the victim gets justice?" Court questioned the prosecution after the prosecution objected. How will she obtain justice if we don't bring him here?"

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

    Vijay Babu claims in his plea that the rape charge was brought against him in order to blackmail him. Babu presented air tickets to the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, suggesting that he will return to India on May 30. The tickets were presented to the court a day after it was announced that his request for anticipatory bail would be heard only after he produced travel documentation proving his return to the country. His attorneys also informed the court that all additional documents will be presented on Wednesday.

    He is accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and then revealing the survivor's name via a Facebook live session, plainly breaking the law. In his anticipatory bail filing, the producer-turned-actor stated that "the current tendency" was that "anyone may bring sexual claims against anyone for the purpose of publicity" in order to ruin the image of a person who is prominent in society.

    "Media reports also lead the police," Babu stated in his appeal, "and they sought to close the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of making news for the media."

    Also Read: BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted

    He said he was innocent and was "very upset" by the authorities' one-sided attitude in making him a "scapegoat for the sake of news and the media."

    Also Read: Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' crosses Rs 1230 crore; film completes six superb weeks

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted RBA

    BTS members to meet US President Joe Biden; here's how RM reacted

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Films of Mammootty Mohanlal competing against their sons Dalquer Salman Pranav drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Films of Mammootty, Mohanlal competing against sons Dulquer Salmaan, Pranav

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Hollywood Top Gun Maverick Twitter review Tom Cruise film hailed as sensational movie of the year drb

    Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

    Recent Stories

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend RBA

    KGF 2 to Attack to Stranger Things Season 4 and more web series, films to watch on OTT this weekend

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal - adt

    MP man throws wife into the well after being asked to wait for meal

    What UK minister Rishi Sunak proposed for struggling families amid high inflation

    What UK minister Rishi Sunak proposed for ‘struggling families’ amid high inflation

    KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon