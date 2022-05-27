Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu case update: Anticipatory Bail Plea to be out by Kerala HC

On April 22, a complaint was filed against Vijay Babu for alleged rape, and five days later, he was charged with exposing the victim's identify.

Today, the Kerala High Court will hear Malayalam actor-turned-producer Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail application in an alleged rape case against him. During the hearing, a single bench led by Justice Gopinath P noted that Babu had been in Dubai since the lawsuit was filed and that it would be preferable to provide him interim protection until he returned to India.

"Are you playing to the gallery or attempting to guarantee the victim gets justice?" Court questioned the prosecution after the prosecution objected. How will she obtain justice if we don't bring him here?"

Vijay Babu claims in his plea that the rape charge was brought against him in order to blackmail him. Babu presented air tickets to the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, suggesting that he will return to India on May 30. The tickets were presented to the court a day after it was announced that his request for anticipatory bail would be heard only after he produced travel documentation proving his return to the country. His attorneys also informed the court that all additional documents will be presented on Wednesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a female actor and then revealing the survivor's name via a Facebook live session, plainly breaking the law. In his anticipatory bail filing, the producer-turned-actor stated that "the current tendency" was that "anyone may bring sexual claims against anyone for the purpose of publicity" in order to ruin the image of a person who is prominent in society.

"Media reports also lead the police," Babu stated in his appeal, "and they sought to close the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of making news for the media."

He said he was innocent and was "very upset" by the authorities' one-sided attitude in making him a "scapegoat for the sake of news and the media."

