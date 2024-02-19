Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT: Mohanlal's latest film to start streaming on THIS date

    Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal will start streaming on OTT from this February. The movie is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

    Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT: Mohanlal's latest film to start streaming on THIS date rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theatres on January 25. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Meanwhile, the movie is ready for the OTT release soon. As per reports, Malaikottai Vaaliban will start streaming on February 23, 2024, on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

    The actor is portraying an undisputed warrior who is famed throughout timelines and geographies for his great power and wit in the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film. Vaaliban is generally accompanied by his assistants, Chinnappaiyyan and Ayyanar. During his journey, the protagonist encounters a lovely dancer named Rangapattinam Rangarani and a malevolent entity named Chamathakan, who turn his life upside down.

    Sonalee Kulkarni, a prominent Marathi actress, plays Rangarani in the film. Danish Sait, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Rajeev Pillai, and others play leading roles. Madhu Neelakandan is the project's cinematographer. Prashant Pillai writes the original music and composes the songs. The movie was released in three languages: Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry NIR

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry

    Is Taylor Swift in Marvel's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Taylor Swift in Marvel's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's what we know

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema RKK

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has stopped watching Hindi films, here's why he is upset with Indian cinema

    WATCH Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dances to 'Barso Re Megha', shows off her dance moves RBA

    WATCH: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dances to 'Barso Re Megha', shows off her dance moves

    Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Fan pees in crowd, poops in pants; used condoms found at venue RBA

    Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Fan pees in crowd, poops in pants; used condoms found at venue

    Recent Stories

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry NIR

    'Footage' poster out: Vishak Nair, Gayathri Ashok showcase sizzling chemistry

    Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations AJR

    BREAKING| 'Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations

    Bali to Vietnam Turkey 7 pocket friendly international destinations to explore this summer gcw eai

    7 pocket-friendly international destinations to explore

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty' RKK

    Elvish Yadav Noida rave party case: 'Nanga naachunga if proven guilty'

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon