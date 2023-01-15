Makar Sankranti 2023: Best wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes, status for loved ones

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Here are some lovely greetings, photos, and words to share with your siblings, friends, family, relatives, and coworkers.

Makar Sankranti, an auspicious harvest holiday, marks the arrival of spring. The day marks a change in season because on Sankranti, the Sun begins its journey from the Tropic of Capricorn to the northern hemisphere.

Everyone in India celebrates Makar Sankranti. Assam's Magh Bihu, Punjab's Maghi, Himachal Pradesh's Maghi Saaji, Jammu's Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain, Haryana's Sankraat, central India's Sankraat, Tamil Nadu's Pongal, and Gujarat's Uttarayan are all names for it.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, washing and contributing at pilgrimage locations is extremely important on Makar Sankranti. On this day, bathing in the Ganga has great importance. This way, the person's health is preserved and there is no financial hardship.

The Sun will enter Capricorn at 8.44 p.m. on January 14, after leaving Sagittarius, and will remain there until 9.40 a.m. on February 13. Following that, it will enter Aquarius. Because the Sun enters Capricorn on January 14, 2023, Kharmas or Dhanurmas will likewise finish on that date. As a result, the auspicious functions that were previously prohibited will be reinstated, and the wedding season will resume.

The auspicious moment for this Sankranti will be around 12.44 p.m. on January 15. In this case, Makar Sankranti would be observed on January 15, 2023.

Punya Kaal morning - 7.15 am to 12.30 am (duration: 5 hours 14 minutes)

Mahapunya Kaal morning - 7:15:13 to 9:15:13 (Duration: 2 hours)

Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share

As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace, and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Worship the Lord Sun, and fly the kite and celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.

I hope our friendship reaches as high as our kites in the sky on this day. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the northward moving Sun give you all the strength to eliminate the pessimism in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

I hope you get all your favorite dishes and savor the sweet taste of good today. Sending warm wishes of Sankranti, from my family to yours!

Makar Sankranti 2023: Facebook and WhatsApp quotes, status

-- Meethe gur mein mil gaye til...Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.--Wishing you a very prosperous Makar Sankranti.

-- Bajare ki roti, Nimbu ka achar, suraj ki kirae, Chan ki chandani aur apno ka pyaar. Har jeevan ho khushal mubarak ho aapko Sankranti ka tyohar.

-- Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.- Happy Makar Sankranti.

-- May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you the warmth of joy and happiness and love.” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

-- Wish you and your family members a very happy Makar Sankranti.

-- May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti.

-- A beautiful, bright, and delighted day, sun entered makar to intense the ray. crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life. ” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti.