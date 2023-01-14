Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow

    Meditation may help your health, emotions, and sense of connection to people around you. Know when and how to start meditation 

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    If stress is causing you to feel tense, nervous, and concerned, it is generally advised that you try meditation. Even a small duration of meditation may be beneficial in regaining control and inner peace. It is both simple and inexpensive. Furthermore, no specialised equipment is required.

    Meditation may help your health, emotions, and sense of connection to people around you. However, newbies may find it challenging to navigate. Here are a few pointers to get you started.

    Location
    Choosing a location or room to meditate in will assist you in teaching your body and mind to feel more at peace, making the transition into meditation smoother. Creating and maintaining a specific meditation space may help you feel special and meaningful. You may pick an environment that promotes a more peaceful state of mind.

    Loose and comfortable clothes
    During meditation, it might be challenging to maintain focus and pay attention. You may make things easier for yourself by avoiding distractions such as uncomfortable attire. Clothing excessively tight, too loose, or constraining might divert your focus. Take into account the temperature as well. Meditating may be difficult if your attire makes you feel excessively hot or chilly. Choose garments that fit nicely and are appropriate for the weather.

    Relax your mind
    It may not be advisable to begin meditating immediately following a stressful business meeting. It may be more difficult to remain calm and clear your thoughts following these stressful experiences. So, before beginning your meditation programme, try to relax for a few minutes. This can help you keep your attention and keep your thoughts from returning to you.

    Posture
    Avoid sitting cross-legged if you don't feel comfortable doing so. Forget the preconceptions of people sitting cross-legged during meditation; for the most part, that position is distracting and uncomfortable. Finding your most comfortable meditation position; if that involves sitting cross-legged, that is just great.

    Breathe normally
    While using the breath as an anchor for the mind during meditation, try not to think about or change your breath. Let things happen as they naturally do.

