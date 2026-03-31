Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated with fervor in Puducherry, where over 500 members of the Jain community participated in special prayers and a grand chariot procession. The procession passed through the main streets, celebrating Lord Mahavir's birth.

Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated with Fervour in Puducherry

The special prayers were performed at the Jain temple on Bharathi Street in Puducherry on the occasion of Mahavira Jayanti on Tueday. It witnessed the participation of more than 500 Jain community members for the chariot procession.

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Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. It is one the most significant festival for the Jain community, celebrating his teachings of non-violence (Ahimsa), compassion, and truth. As a part of this, a chariot procession was also held with the statue of Mahavira which saw the participation of more than 500 people from the Jain community living in Puducherry.

The procession was started from Bharathi Street and was passed through the main streets of Puducherry. Bhajans were sung, various instruments were played to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, calling upon citizens to continuously strive toward building a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society.

President Murmu further highlighted that Lord Mahavir's teachings inspired people to lead lives rooted in compassion.

"On this sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country, especially to all members of the Jain community. Lord Mahavir taught the principles of non-violence, truth, and self-restraint, and inspired people to lead a life of compassion. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Mahavir and continuously strive to build a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society," said President Murmu.

PM Modi Highlights Relevance of Mahavir's Ideals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, stating that the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence, and compassion. He emphasised that these ideals continue to remain deeply relevant in today's world.

"Best wishes on the sacred occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. His ideals are spiritually uplifting and also deeply relevant in today's world. His emphasis on equality and kindness reminds us of our shared responsibility towards society," said PM Modi.

Mahavir Jayanti is observed by the Jain community worldwide. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the revered 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism. (ANI)