Lucknow is abuzz with the Jamghat kite festival, seeing high market demand for traditional and political-themed kites. Shopkeepers and buyers are prioritizing safety by discouraging dangerous synthetic kite strings during the celebrations.

Lucknow Celebrates Jamghat

Markets across Lucknow are witnessing a surge in customer footfall as people gear up to celebrate Jamghat, the traditional kite-flying festival observed a day after Diwali. The festival, which dates back nearly 250 years, holds a special place in the city's cultural heritage, with kite flying being one of its most cherished traditions.

Political Kites and Market Trends

The old city has been abuzz with activity, with kite enthusiasts thronging markets to purchase colourful kites and manjha (kite-flying string). Markets in Chaupatiyan, Nishatganj, Aliganj and Gomti Nagar are witnessing brisk sales, with shopkeepers reporting a significant increase in demand. Kites featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have emerged as major attractions this year. These themed kites are drawing considerable attention from customers, adding a political touch to the festive celebrations.

Kite prices range from Rs 5 to Rs 500, depending on their size, design and quality. With customers making a beeline for shops, local traders are hopeful of strong sales during the festive season.

Safety Concerns and Synthetic Manjha

Speaking about the market response, a local shopkeeper said, “There is a craze in the market for the festival. We have been working very hard and, with God's grace, we have been able to make good sales. There is huge demand for kites featuring photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. We do not sell Chinese manjha and also advise people not to encourage its use. Chinese and plastic manjha are dangerous for everyone.”

Another shopkeeper highlighted the popularity of political-themed kites and urged customers to avoid synthetic strings. “This time, we have a lot of kites featuring pictures of PM Modi and Amit Shah. We are not selling Chinese manjha. We also advise people to refrain from buying it, as it can be dangerous to human lives,” the shopkeeper said.

Traders have been strongly appealing to kite flyers to avoid Chinese and plastic manjha and opt for traditional cotton string instead. They warned that synthetic and glass-coated strings can pose serious risks to people, pedestrians and birds.

In observance of Jamghat, festive spirit remained clearly visible across its markets, where colourful kites, enthusiastic shoppers and a centuries-old tradition are bringing the city together for the much-awaited post-Diwali celebration. (ANI)