Jaisalmer is experiencing a major tourism surge during Diwali, with domestic and international visitors flocking to explore its iconic forts, vibrant culture, and the scenic Thar Desert, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

Jaisalmer Sees Surge In Tourism During Diwali

The world-renowned 'Golden City' of Jaisalmer emerged as a major attraction for foreign tourists during the Diwali festival. Following a long hiatus, the tourism season has seen a spectacular start; coupled with the launch of air services, there has been a significant surge in the arrival of both domestic and international visitors. The influx of a large number of foreign tourists has brought smiles back to the faces of those in the tourism industry. Meanwhile, the Golden City appears fully prepared to host its guests in a traditional manner.

Nestled within the vast Thar Desert, Jaisalmer has become a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers. Amidst the festive atmosphere of Diwali, visitors are experiencing Rajasthan’s rich culture, traditions, architectural heritage, and local way of life firsthand. The scale of this tourist surge is evident, as even the city’s picturesque streets seem to struggle to accommodate the large crowds.

Landmarks And Cultural Experiences

Throughout the day, the city’s key tourist landmarks remain abuzz with activity. Iconic sites -including the world-famous Sonar Qila (Golden Fort), Patwon Ki Haveli, and Gadisar Lake - are teeming with domestic and foreign visitors. Tourists were also seen capturing memorable photographs while admiring the beauty of the historic fort and the various structures built from golden-hued stone.

Foreign tourists are showing great enthusiasm for Rajasthan’s traditional attire, cuisine, and cultural heritage. The hospitality and folk culture of Jaisalmer have also proven to be a major draw for visitors. Folk artists from the local Manganiyar community are weaving a spell with their melodious voices and traditional instruments - such as the 'kamayacha' and 'khartal'- leaving international tourists completely enchanted. Many visitors can be seen capturing these performances on their cameras, while others are swaying to the rhythms of Rajasthani folk music.

Economic Revival For The Region

The start of the tourism season has brought renewed hope to all sectors linked to the industry, including hotels, resorts, tour operators, guides, taxi services, handicraft vendors, and folk artists. For those who had long been awaiting a revival in tourism, the influx of visitors during the Diwali season has come as a welcome relief.

In essence, amidst the festive spirit of Diwali, the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, and the golden sands of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer is once again casting its spell—showcasing its beauty and renowned hospitality on the international tourism map. Meanwhile, foreign tourists have expressed high praise for Jaisalmer’s culture and craftsmanship. (ANI)