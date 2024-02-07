Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal block dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga

    Legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. With dedication to Christmas 2025, anticipation soars for this epic cinematic journey of love, conflict, and brilliance, promising an unforgettable Bollywood spectacle

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali shook the film industry with the announcement of his forthcoming magnum opus, 'Love And War.' This cinematic masterpiece is set to showcase the powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, generating excitement that reverberates far beyond the confines of Bollywood.

    The official revelation came accompanied by a grand title poster, not only highlighting the grandeur of the film but also adorned with the handwritten signatures of the leading cast, infusing a personal touch into the eagerly awaited project. The announcement ignited a frenzy among fans, laying the groundwork for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic voyage.

    The anticipation surrounding the collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor for 'Love And War' soared to new heights, with the film set for a grand theatrical release on Christmas 2025. This strategic choice of release date suggests that the creators are not only aiming for an entertaining spectacle but also positioning the film as a festive delight for the audience.

    In a recent development, it has been revealed that the trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have elevated their commitment to the project to unprecedented levels. According to an industry insider, the lead cast has cleared their schedules until Christmas 2025, demonstrating unparalleled dedication to this monumental project.

    As per the industry insider, “The details surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love And War' have been shrouded in secrecy. Undoubtedly, it’s poised to become the biggest film of 2025. The project is not only colossal in scale, boasting a star-studded cast, grand production, and enchanting music, but also in terms of the team's dedication. It has been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have cleared their schedules until Christmas 2025 for the film.”

