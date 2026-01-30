Grammy-winner Lizzo supported her boyfriend Myke Wright at his first solo art exhibition, 'Assorted Flavors,' in Los Angeles. The event also served as a date night for the couple, who were seen holding hands in coordinated fashion choices.

Lizzo's Support for Myke Wright's Art Debut

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo extended her public support to boyfriend Myke Wright as she attended the opening of his first solo art exhibition, Assorted Flavors, at the Weinstein Gallery in Los Angeles, according to E! News. The "Truth Hurts" singer marked the occasion by joining Wright at the gallery, with the outing also serving as a date night for the couple. Lizzo and Wright were seen holding hands as they exited the venue, drawing attention for their coordinated yet distinct fashion choices. Lizzo wore a long-sleeved gold dress featuring cutouts at the bust, while Wright opted for an all-black outfit layered over a white Nike T-shirt.

Lizzo, who has been dating the artist since 2022, also showed her support online. In a post shared by Wright on Instagram to promote the exhibition, the singer responded with a series of heart emojis, publicly endorsing his milestone moment, according to E! News.

A Look at Their Public Appearances

The couple's appearance at the art exhibition followed their last public outing in November, when they walked the red carpet together at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala. For that event, Lizzo and Wright coordinated in chic all-black ensembles, once again highlighting their shared presence at high-profile events, according to E! News.

From Friendship to 'Life Mates'

Previously, Lizzo had opened up about her relationship with Wright in an interview with Vulture in September, describing how their romance evolved from friendship. She referred to it as a "friends to lovers" story, jokingly adding that it was more like an "enemies to lovers" trope. "I'm really grateful to have someone who's extremely supportive," the 37-year-old said at the time. "He takes care of me," according to E! News.

Speaking about the long-term future of their relationship, Lizzo has made her views clear. In a Vanity Fair interview published in November 2022, she addressed her belief in monogamy, stating, "People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day." She added, "I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's the love of my life. We are life mates," according to E! News.

Lizzo's presence at Wright's exhibition underscored her continued support for his artistic journey, while reaffirming the strength of their relationship both publicly and personally.