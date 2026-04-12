Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed deep sadness over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who died on Sunday from multiple organ failure. He remembered her as an inspiration who sang for his films and will be deeply missed by all.

Madhur Bhandarkar's heartfelt tribute

Like many others, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Speaking with ANI, he spoke highly of Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. "I am deeply saddened that Asha Tai, a singer who was so renowned worldwide and sang so many songs, is no longer with us. She inspired so many generations over the years. As a filmmaker, I had the opportunity to work with her. She sang many songs in the films...She will be missed...," Madhur expressed.

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A look at her illustrious career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues, and sadly, on Sunday, she died due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)