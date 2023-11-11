Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    L2E -Empuraan: First look poster of Mohanlal-Prithviraj starrer out; Read

    The first look poster of Mohanlal starrer Empuraan has been released by the makers of the movie today. The movie is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

    L2E -Empuraan: First look poster of Mohanlal-Prithviraj starrer out; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Empuraan is a film that Malayali moviegoers have been waiting for since its announcement. Serving as the sequel to Prithviraj's successful directorial debut "Lucifer," the film garnered attention and continued development despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film started on October 5. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster on their social media by stating, " Presenting the much awaited 1st look of #L2E – Empuraan

    Emupraan is back, The saga continues with a whole new level of power play! 

     

    Meanwhile, the makers of L2E-Empuraan dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. The film is the sequel to the movie Lucifer, which was released in 2019.

    The film Lucifer, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music was composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography was handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Barroz'. The movie will hit theatres on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure." The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.

    This movie is the directorial debut of actor Mohanlal. The movie is being dubbed in 16 languages, which enables it to deconstruct the language barriers that block the worldwide audience from enjoying the film. The multilingual appeal of the movie can thus be confirmed.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Grammy Awards: Song featuring PM Narendra Modi's speech earns prestigious nomination SHG

    Grammy Awards: Song featuring PM Narendra Modi's speech earns prestigious nomination

    Diwali 2023: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Preity Zinta attend UK PM Rishi Sunak's celebration in London RKK

    Diwali 2023: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Preity Zinta attend UK PM Rishi Sunak's celebration in London

    Actress Gautami Tadimalla land grab case: Six booked by Chennai police for death threats rkn

    Actress Gautami Tadimalla land grab case: Six booked by Chennai police for death threats

    Janhvi Kapoor feels 'loved' as rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya drops her home after Diwali bash - WATCH vma

    Janhvi Kapoor feels 'loved' as rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya drops her home after Diwali bash - WATCH

    Diwali 2023: Dharmendra mets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of the festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: Dharmendra mets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of the festive season

    Recent Stories

    Spotted Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game SHG

    Spotted: Ranbir Kapoor to Suhana Khan; celebs elevate the fashion game

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises AJR

    MP Election 2023: BJP promises free education for girls, agri support and more in manifesto; see key promises

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH) snt

    Protests erupt at IIT-Bombay against professor, guest speaker for glorifying Palestinian 'terrorist' (WATCH)

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India snt

    Illegal entry, forged documents and radicalization: NIA unearths Al-Qaeda's terrorist conspiracy in India

    Diwali 2023: 7 things to consider before buying crackers rkn eai

    Diwali 2023: 7 things to consider before buying crackers

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon