Everything you need to know about Shehnaaz Gill's expensive new house in Mumbai

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill owns a luxurious home in Mumbai, and this is what you need to know about the property.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and shared a few lovely messages from her fans, who all congratulated the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress for purchasing a brand new house in Mumbai.

It was the 'Honsla Rakh' actress's dream to own a house in Mumbai, and here she is. The actress becomes the owner of a luxurious house in the prominent circle of Mumbai, and it's a stunning 3 BHK home with complete privacy. Shehnaaz has become an extremely remote and private person ever since Sidharth Shukla's death, and she likes to keep herself off the media radar.

But this news of Shehnaaz buying a house in Mumbai is no less than a celebration. The girl is extremely close to her fans. They are more aware of her than the media. Like the example of her purchasing an apartment, Sana had kept this news under wraps, and only a few people who got close to her were aware of it.

Shehnaaz Gill is slowly taking it one day at a time, and her fans got enthralled with her achievement. The newbie debutant star Shehnaaz Gill will share screen space in her second Bollywood film along with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

In an interaction with a renowned entertainment portal, she exclusively told us that people have been trying hard to change her, but she will never change, as she believes if she changes herself, she will lose her true self. She said, "There are people who are constantly putting all their effort into changing me, but I'm not changing at all, because if I change, I feel I will lose my real self. I want to stay true to my real personality and always aimed to be down-to-earth."

