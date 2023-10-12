Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam actor Vineeth starrer to release on THIS date

    Malayalam veteran actor Vineeth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kuruvipappa. The movie is set to hit theatres in the second week of November.

    Kuruvipappa: Veteran Malayalam actor Vineeth starrer to release on THIS date rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Malayalam veteran actor Vineeth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Kuruvipappa. The movie is set to hit theatres in the second week of November.

    The movie is directed by Joshy John. The film casts Lal Jose, Kailash, and Shelly Kishore in the lead roles. The fans have high expectations for Kuruvipappa.

    Tanha Fathima, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sajid Yahiya, Johny Antony, Kichu Tellus, and Prasanna Master are also playing crucial roles in the film.

    The movie is produced under the banner of Zero Plus Entertainment. The shooting of the film started this February. The screenplay for the movie is written by Bismit Nilambur and Jasmine Jas. The music is composed by Pradeep Tom and Yunis Yo.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants Secure Spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown Victors ATG

    Miss Universe 2023: Transgender contestants secure spots as Netherlands and Portugal Crown victors

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country SHG

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding date revealed; to tie knot in THIS country

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts vkp

    Indian Idol contestant from Karnataka sings about Allah being Lord Shiva devotee, wins hearts

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT rkn

    Falimy: Actor-director Basil Joseph starrer's first look poster OUT

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine war X has taken down hundreds of Hamas linked accounts says CEO Yaccarino gcw

    Israel-Palestine war: X has taken down hundreds of Hamas-linked accounts, says CEO Yaccarino

    PM Modi Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region check details AJR

    PM Modi's Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region; check details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon