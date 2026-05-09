Kunal Kemmu posted a nostalgic picture of himself and his daughter Inaaya to promote his new lullaby, 'Nindiya'. He was recently seen in the Netflix series 'Single Papa', which has been renewed for a second season.

Actor Kunal Kemmu offered a rare peek into his precious childhood memories of himself and his daughter, Inaaya. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared an adorable picture of himself, holding onto a very young Inaaya, followed by another picture from her toddler days. Kunal Kemmu also attached pictures of his childhood days, channelling a nostalgic vibe on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a nod to his latest song, 'Nindiya', the 'Single Papa' actor wrote, "Lullaby Nostalgia Me as a child and me with my child. Nindiya.. out now."

Kunal Kemmu's latest single, 'Nindiya', was released on May 7. With Kemmu's vocals leading, the music video arrives as a "lullaby that comes straight from the heart, wrapped in calm, comfort, and late-night dreams," the actor said in an official logline.

Earlier, the actor unveiled the music video on Instagram and wrote, "Some songs are written for the world. This one was written for my little world. My lullaby is finally yours to hear. Nindiya is now yours."

On the work front

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in Netflix's family series 'Single Papa'. The show, which focuses on a single father and his family, received a strong response from viewers after its release. Following the success of the show, Netflix announced the show's renewal for a second season.

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the series features Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar. Their performances added to the family dynamic of the story.

Season 2 will continue the story of the Gehlot family, with new situations and changes expected in their lives. The makers plan to explore how the family grows as Gaurav navigates his role as a father. The release date for Season 2 has not been announced yet.

Kunal Kemmu also has his second directorial venture, 'Vibe' with Preity Zinta in the pipeline. (ANI)