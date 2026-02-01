Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan, granted bail in the Oshiwara firing case, has spoken out. He said the court will decide who is right or wrong and stated that he has held a licensed gun for 22 years and has never broken the law to date.

Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan has spoken for the first time about the firing incident in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. KRK was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 after being arrested in connection with the case. KRK, now out on bail, shared his side of the story. While reacting to the police action and the case, he said it is for the court to decide what is right and wrong. He also mentioned that he has been holding a "licensed weapon" for years and has "never broken the law to date."

"... The police must have had some doubts, so things unfolded this way. But who is wrong and who is right, I cannot say. It is for the court to decide," he told ANI. "I have held a gun licence for 22 years and have not broken any law to date," the actor added.

Details of the arrest

Last week, Kamaal R. Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police following questioning in connection with the firing incident. According to the police, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning and later arrested after he admitted during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun. (ANI)