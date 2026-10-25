Kriti Sanon captivated the audience as the showstopper for Abhinav Mishra’s Into The Wild 2026 collection, blending traditional mirror-work craftsmanship with contemporary animal-inspired motifs in a breathtaking nature-themed showcase.

Kriti Sanon Dazzles at Abhinav Mishra’s Couture Showcase

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): With cool winds blowing through the open-air venue, leaves gently falling from above and towering installations of wild animals creating the backdrop, actor Kriti Sanon stole the spotlight in a striking black mirror-work lehenga at designer Abhinav Mishra’s couture showcase, ‘Into The Wild 2026’. Set against the lush greens of Mehar Villas, Chattarpur, New Delhi, the annual couture presentation under a moonlit sky, with animal-inspired props, sculptural figures, branches and foliage adding to the feeling of being surrounded by nature.

As the showstopper, Kriti took centre stage in a classic black Abhinav Mishra mirror-work lehenga crafted in Neo-Tech fabric. The ensemble featured intricate hand embroidery, metallic embellishments and sculptural horse motifs, giving the traditional silhouette a contemporary and slightly wild edge.

The ‘Into The Wild 2026’ Collection

Mishra’s ‘Into The Wild 2026’ took inspiration from animals, organic forms and the spirit of exploration. While lehengas remained an important part of the collection, the designer moved beyond conventional bridalwear to present a mix of trench coats, structured high-collared jackets, wide-legged trousers, flared pants, layered wraps, three-piece looks, corsets, bustiers, kaftans, capes, high-neck tops and crop T-shirts. The colour palette reflected the earthy tones of the natural world, moving through olive, muted sage, deep brown, rich red, black and dusty neutrals. Animal-inspired prints, oversized florals and nature-inspired markings added character to the looks, while sculptural horse motifs emerged as one of the collection's distinctive elements.

Craftsmanship and Design Philosophy

Mishra’s signature mirror work was paired with metallic sequins, hand embroidery, Zardozi, beads, leather sequins and laser-cut details. Metal accents, bells and intricate ornamentation added more glamour to the entire presentation.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Abhinav Mishra said,” ‘Into The Wild’ is inspired by animals, nature and the feeling of freedom. I wanted to bring that spirit into Indian bridalwear. Mirror work has always been my signature, and this time I have combined it with metallic sequins, distinctive motifs and prints.” “The collection feels a little adventurous, while still being beautiful and special for a bride. I wanted to explore how traditional craftsmanship could take on a fresh energy while remaining at the heart of what we do,” he added.

Music and Distinguished Guests

Music also formed an important part of the show. Mishra collaborated with Anhad and Tanner, musician duo who blend Hindustani classical music, traditional Indian vocals and tabla rhythms with modern beats. Anhad Khanna is an electron music producer and percussionist, while Tanner Willeford, a jazz and western classical musician based in Durham.

The showcase brought together several names from the fashion and cultural space, including designer Varun Bahl, Taiwanese pop icon Cheng Chang Fan, creators Mannat Sandhu and Mohak Narang, and models Sheetal Mallar, Archana Akhil Kumar, Alicia Kaur and Kanika Dev, among others. The event was attended by several prominent names from royalty and the fashion industry, including Manavendra Pratap Singh, Prince of Alwar, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur, Mahima Kumari and Sanjana M Kumarii of Bikaner, Vijayaraj Lakshmi Judev, Princess of Jashpur, and Inayatinder Kaur, Princess of Patiala. Fashion personalities including Sakshi Sindhwani, Gautam Seth, Siddartha Tytler, Karan Torani, Sanam Ratansi and Rohit Gandhi were also present. (ANI)

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