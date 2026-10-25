Ananya Panday is making headlines with a stunning diamond watch worth Rs 1.32 crore. Her luxurious accessory is turning heads and giving the Ambani family's extravagant fashion choices some serious competition.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest businessmen in the world. His family members always live a super luxurious lifestyle. Their clothes, cars, and watches cost a bomb. We all know Anant Ambani wears watches worth crores. But right now, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is stealing all the limelight. She recently flaunted a stunning diamond watch worth a whopping Rs 1.32 crore.

Piaget Limelight Gala Watch

Ananya Panday wore a watch that costs Rs 1.32 crore in India. She picked the Limelight Gala Precious Edition (Ref. G0A47183) from the luxury brand Piaget. This timepiece comes with some crazy features. The makers have decorated it heavily with diamonds. You can see top-level craftsmanship and beautiful gemstones on this piece. The watch features a 32mm case made of 18K gold.

The brand has used 20 brilliant-cut diamonds on it. They also added 22 cut gemstones weighing 4.01 carats. All this gold and diamond work makes the watch super expensive. That is exactly why Ananya Panday's special Piaget watch is grabbing everyone's attention. The company actually customises this watch. Buyers can easily tweak the design while booking it. The makers customise the piece to match the buyer's personal taste and style.

Gaurav Gupta Designer Gown

Ananya Panday wore this super expensive watch to a recent event. She paired it with a gorgeous gown designed by famous fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. She dropped the photos and videos on her social media handles. Her stylish gown and that eye-catching watch have totally taken over the internet.

Bollywood celebrities wearing crore-rupee watches is not a new thing. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh often step out wearing super expensive timepieces. Shah Rukh Khan actually owns a massive collection of luxury watches. But right now, Ananya Panday's watch is making all the noise.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut back in 2019. She even bagged the Best Female Debut award back then. She has acted in major movies like Student of the Year 2, Dream Girl 2, and Kesari Chapter 2.