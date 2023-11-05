Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first child together, blessed with a baby boy

Good news for the Kardashian family as American media personality and socialite, Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her fourth child. Kourtney was expecting her first child with musician Travis Barker and now they are parents to a baby boy. Kourtney revealed her pregnancy in June this year by holding a handmade sign at one of Travis' Blink-182 gigs. The two are yet to confirm the news and nothing has come from their side as of now.

Kourtney Kardashian's medical emergency

Kourtney Kardashian had a medical issue a month ago that may have lost her first child with Travis Barker. She shared the same on Instagram, along with a touching remark for her spouse. "I will be eternally grateful to my amazing doctors for saving our baby's life." I will be eternally grateful to my husband, my rock, who hurried to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and care for me after that. And thank you, Mom, for holding my hand through this."

The post

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In January 2021, the media personality began dating musician Travis Barker. In October of that year, the couple got engaged in California and married in Las Vegas in April 2022, following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The couple married in a religious ceremony in Italy in May 2022. On June 17, 2023, she announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert.

Family of nine

Kourtney and Travis have a nine-member family now. From her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Kourtney has three children- 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. Travis is also the father of three children from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler- 24-year-old Atiana, 20-year-old Landon, and 17-year-old Alabama.